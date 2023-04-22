Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 3,433.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 61,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $480.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.67 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

