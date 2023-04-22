Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 138.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network by 94.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in DISH Network by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000 in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

See Also

