Signaturefd LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UDR by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in UDR by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.66.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $59.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 166.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 672.00%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading

