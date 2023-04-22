Signaturefd LLC Has $48,000 Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 453.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,283. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Articles

