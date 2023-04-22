Signaturefd LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 3,566.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALX. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Alexander’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Alexander’s Company Profile

Shares of ALX opened at $188.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $961.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.76. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.49 and a 1 year high of $264.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.58, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

(Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.