Signaturefd LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $227.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.00.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

