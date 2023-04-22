Signaturefd LLC Has $50,000 Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 158.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,381,907.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,381,907.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,056,283.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

