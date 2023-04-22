Signaturefd LLC Has $50,000 Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 229,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETRN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

