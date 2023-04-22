Signaturefd LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,110,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $147,841,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,086,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,023,000 after purchasing an additional 470,901 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -363.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently -1,733.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

