Signaturefd LLC Has $52,000 Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 392,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 613.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.23.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.