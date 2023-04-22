Signaturefd LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

ONE Gas Price Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.