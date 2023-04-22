Signaturefd LLC Has $55,000 Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,626 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 168,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
ALLETE Stock Performance
Shares of ALE opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47.
ALLETE Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 79.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.
ALLETE Company Profile
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.
Further Reading
