Signaturefd LLC Has $57,000 Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 790.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,056,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,740,000 after buying an additional 558,694 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 69.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,351,000 after buying an additional 473,794 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,532,000 after buying an additional 336,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 29.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 298,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,701.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 272,524 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNH. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Syneos Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $39.67 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.