Signaturefd LLC Has $58,000 Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 257.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,527,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KRC opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Stories

