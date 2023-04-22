Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FV. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

