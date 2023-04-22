Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.