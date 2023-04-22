Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 18.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 65.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIV. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

