Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,992 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 2,647.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 7,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $115,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 7,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $115,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,315 shares of company stock worth $4,906,247 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.