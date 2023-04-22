Signaturefd LLC Purchases 506 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 797.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 2.8 %

AUB opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $226.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.