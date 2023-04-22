Signaturefd LLC Purchases 849 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 143.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,042,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 84,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 75.09%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

