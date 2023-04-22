Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 514.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $209.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.30 and its 200 day moving average is $187.54. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.93%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

See Also

