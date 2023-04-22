Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.