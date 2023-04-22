Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 627.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.79.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $72.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.89. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.