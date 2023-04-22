Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $115.57 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.86.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

