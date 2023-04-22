Signaturefd LLC Sells 251 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNW. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,823,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Light & Wonder by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth $1,395,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth $3,168,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth $820,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Light & Wonder

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $60.72 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $68.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.13 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

