Signaturefd LLC Sells 482 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 552.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 58,671 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 247,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 38,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 209,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.56 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.