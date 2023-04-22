Signaturefd LLC Sells 6,416 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

