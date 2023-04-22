Signaturefd LLC Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,324,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 119,807 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,757,000 after purchasing an additional 91,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 75,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 70,533 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $192.96 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $210.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

