Simonds Group Limited (ASX:SIO) Insider Purchases A$88,814.70 in Stock

Simonds Group Limited (ASX:SIO – Get Rating) insider Robert Bloore bought 98,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,814.70 ($59,607.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Simonds Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides homebuilder services in Australia. It operates through Residential Construction and Development segments. The company designs and constructs residential dwellings; develops and sells residential land; contracts for residential home construction, speculative home building, and the building of display home inventory; and provides payroll and asset services and intellectual property services.

