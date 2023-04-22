Simonds Group Limited (ASX:SIO) Insider Purchases A$88,814.70 in Stock

Simonds Group Limited (ASX:SIO – Get Rating) insider Robert Bloore bought 98,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,814.70 ($59,607.18).
Simonds Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Simonds Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Simonds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simonds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.