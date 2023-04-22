SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The company had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.06.

Insider Activity

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

