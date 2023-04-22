SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Holdings Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,963 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

SM Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

SM Energy stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,063 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,675.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

