SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

NYSE SWI opened at $8.54 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $187.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.96 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

