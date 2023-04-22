Source Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Source Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $125.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.39.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.