SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,300,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after purchasing an additional 889,912 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,621,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $82.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

