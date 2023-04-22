Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR opened at $30.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SPR. Benchmark upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

