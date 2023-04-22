SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 17,648 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $2,598,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,811.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,541,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.17.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $152.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.