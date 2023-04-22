Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 77,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $434,355.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $434,355.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $500,964 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $98.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. Stepan has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $116.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stepan had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stepan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

