Strs Ohio Acquires 2,700 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LendingClub by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 43,292 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 7.6% during the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 845,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $7.25 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $779.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

