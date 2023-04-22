Strs Ohio Acquires 8,100 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STKL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 89.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $939.35 million, a PE ratio of -101.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

