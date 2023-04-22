Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 283.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,457,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,341,000 after purchasing an additional 77,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,841,000 after purchasing an additional 50,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 13.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 593,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $82.63 on Friday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.79.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

