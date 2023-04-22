Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) by 178.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intapp were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $146,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,284,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $498,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,322.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $146,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,284,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,042 shares of company stock worth $18,286,046. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $47.04.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

