Strs Ohio Buys 1,500 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Envestnet by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 69,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ENV. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Insider Activity

Envestnet Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

ENV stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $292.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

