Strs Ohio Buys 24,500 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 844.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 73.3% during the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 589,320 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.5% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 583.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 453,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 387,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,493 shares of company stock valued at $124,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.