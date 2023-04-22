Strs Ohio Buys 2,759 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 84,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,891. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

