Strs Ohio Buys 29,100 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 291,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 176,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADV opened at $1.15 on Friday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $370.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

