Strs Ohio Buys New Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 9.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.6 %

PCVX stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

