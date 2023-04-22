Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 801,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 255.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 701,326 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 332.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 612,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 470,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 308,880 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

NYSE:RWT opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.45%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

