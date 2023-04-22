Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,841.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 573,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 544,018 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,253,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 305,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PMT opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.98%.

PMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,475 shares of company stock valued at $181,713 and sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Stories

