Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 25,257 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,859,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,965 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $878,178.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,274,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,700,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $868.03 million, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

