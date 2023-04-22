Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 18.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CHRS opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $668.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.